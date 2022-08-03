These are 14 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Along with candy floss and ice cream, fish and chips is a must when visiting the seaside, and Blackpool has some fantastic chippies to choose from.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:09 pm

So whether it’s a fish supper or a stroll along the promenade with tray in hand, these are the fish and chip shops say you shouldn't miss, according to Google reviews.

Is your favourite chip shop on the list?

The list below features 14 fish and chip shops located in and around Blackpool that managed to score 4.5 stars out of 5 with 50 reviews or more.

2. Tower Fisheries

Tower Fisheries | 117 Topping St, Blackpool, FY1 3AA | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Superb service, fantastic food and very reasonably priced."

3. Papa's Fish & Chips

Papa's Fish & Chips | 66-74 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1HB | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (987 Google reviews) | "Was recommended to eat here by some friends. Not disappointed at all."

4. C Fresh

C Fresh | 72 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool, FY1 5BL | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (549 Google reviews) | "Great fish restaurant with a cracking menu and really good service."

