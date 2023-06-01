As the nation gears up to celebrate National Fish & Chip Day on 2nd June, Sarson’s will be sloshing onto the shores of Blackpool to give away free chips this Friday.

Sarson’s together with the National Federation of Fish Friers has identified that by visiting your local chippy just twice more per year, the nation could help stem the tide of chippie closures in just 12 months.

Kicking off celebrations on National Fish & Chip Day, Sarson’s will be handing out free chips at Coral Island’s Big Fish Trading Co between 11.30am and 1.30pm. All you need to do is turn up, support your local and claim your fresh chips.

A giant golden chip statue is installed by vinegar brand Sarson’s to mark the launch of its ‘Fryday’ campaign to ‘save the UK’s chippies’, as over half are under threat of closure.

Jeff Macnamara, Managing Director at Coral Island, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the 2023 Sarson’s Fryday campaign. Fish and Chips has been at the heart of Blackpool for generations, and they simply wouldn’t be the same without Sarson’s. We are proud to show support for our local chip shops and look forward to welcoming customers old and new to join Sarson’s Fryday at Coral Island Blackpool – where our famous kids eat free deal is available all day everyday!”.

Vanni Cataldi, Marketing Director at Sarson’s’ Brand Owner, Mizkan Euro adds; “Now in its second year, Sarson’s Fryday has one aim; to support the Fish & Chip shop industry during unequivocally challenging operational conditions - a result of which has seen many operators having to shut their doors and switch off their fryers in droves.

“So far, we’ve reimbursed hundreds of free meals to households who are feeling the pinch themselves, whilst putting money directly into the tills of the hard-working Chippy operators who keep this iconic British culinary institution alive.

