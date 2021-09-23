Team GB Olympian opens Bispham Aldi supermarket with Layton Primary School pupils

Keen bargain hunters queued outside the new store in Holyoake Avenue for its 8am ribbon cutting ceremony, as the long-awaited supermarket finally opened its doors.

Anticipation has been building since it was announced in August last year that the food giant would be setting up shop in the north of the resort, and residents were out in droves ready to scan the famous middle aisles on the hunt for bargains.

The 20,000sq ft building, which is to be shared with discount retailer B&M Stores, was opened by Scottish gymnast Daniel Purvis, a bronze medal winner who represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, along with pupils from Layton Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long queues formed outside Bispham's new Aldi ahead of its 8am ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mr Purvis delivered an assembly to the youngsters as as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, teaching them the importance of healthy eating.

He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

He said: “It was great to speak with the children at Layton Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Youngsters at Layton Primary School opened the new Bispham Aldi store with former Team GB athlete Daniel Purvis.

The Holyoake Avenue store will be run by Store Manager James Turek, along with a team of 35 Fylde coast colleagues.

James said: "It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Bispham. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Layton Primary School through our partnership with Team GB."

Discount retailer B&M Stores is set to move in next door to Aldi “in Autumn,” but an official opening date for the store is yet to be confirmed.

Locals couldn't wait to get inside the new Aldi store in Bispham.

Team GB gymnast Daniel Purvis taught pupils at Layton Primary School about healthy eating and exercise.