Taco Bell: Traffic jams at the new Blackpool drive-thru is causing 'utter chaos' for residents

Residents living near the new Taco Bell drive-thru on Rigby Road are complaining of ‘utter chaos’ as traffic jams are preventing them from getting out of the street during busy times.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST- 2 min read

People have taken to social media to air their frustrations about the ‘extremely poorly thought about’ lay-out’.

While many drive-thrus are located on retail parks, they say the new Taco Bell is creating problems as it ‘spills out onto the road network’.

A post on the Blackpool Small Business facebook page has shown a picture of a queue leading to the Mexican-inspired restaurant, near the junction with Central Drive.

Queues at Taco Bell on Rigby RoadQueues at Taco Bell on Rigby Road
Queues at Taco Bell on Rigby Road
One post reads: “If they have anything like a rush, then it's going to clog up the streets surrounding it. All the other drive-thus are on retail parks or food courts, and as such the queues are contained to those and very rarely spill out onto the road network. This has been very poorly thought out.”

Others seem less concerned, seeing it as a novelty that will soon wear thin – especially as they will soon start to offer a delivery service.

“It's a weird place to put it but I genuinely don't think it's going to be a major issue. They will be delivering soon and [people will order from] their sofa as soon as they can.”

A local resident described it as ‘utter chaos’, saying: “It’s stopping residents from getting out from their street at the busiest times. Salthouse is utter chaos at the minute.”

Some pointed out that as it’s near a retail park, residents should be ‘used to traffic’. One facebook user wrote: “People complaining should have complained to Blackpool Council during the planning application.”

Taco Bell says it plans to launch a delivery service across Blackpool in the coming weeks, which should ease the drive-thru demand.

