Lytham-based David Davies, founder of Sovereign Beverage Company has given the whole company the day off on Monday, July 18.

The team from the Blackburn-headquartered company, which is an exporter of premium beverages and works with UK-based suppliers to give them a global presence, is set for a day in the sun as weather forecasters say Monday is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

David has said “We have had an incredible start to the year, exceeding all our financial targets plus getting shortlisted for two key business awards.

David Davies of the Sovereign Beverage Company

"I’m always looking for new ways to thank the team, so it made sense to give them the day off to enjoy the hot weather, in celebration of our hottest month financially to date!”

David, who went to Arnold School, is is one of the shortlisted business leaders from across the nation in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for 2022, selected out of 5,300 entrants.

And the company is shortlisted in the Global Business of the Year category in the 2022 BIBAs awards.

The business was founded in 2008 helps firms manage their export operations and secures listings with customers overseas in 60 countries.