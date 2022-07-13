Olympian Will Satch helps launch the new outdoor activities at Martin Mere holiday park by taking the plunge from The Jump a freefall jump onto an inflatable

Olympic gold medal rower Will Satch officially opened the new high adrenaline activities at Haven’s Marton Mere Holiday Park.

The park now has new accommodation sites plus a range of indoor and outdoor facilities, including The Jump – a daredevil experience allowing guests to freefall into a giant airbag – plus a six metre climbing wall for those with a head for heights.

The park has created a nine hole crazy golf course, has introduced segways to ride and revamped the play park area, with new decking for families to watch their loved ones from.

Owners Haven have invested £3.5m in a raft of new facilities at Martin Mere holiday park

The park, which employs 300 in summer, has also got a new Burger King restaurant and new outdoor dining areas.

In addition, Haven has created more than 70 new caravan pitches for holiday homes and a whole new location on park in Lakemere View near the Marton Mere nature reserve.

The investments have led to an additional 35 new roles which Head of Activities, Lee Bishop Hunter, said would provide an economic boost to the area and offer staff new training and career progression opportunities.

He said: “Haven has been investing in parks across the company and this was a chance to modernise the Blackpool park which is one of our busiest.

"It also allows us to create new jobs and multi-skill our teams so they can progress up the career ladder.

"We have everything together in an activities area, safe and secure for families, with fully trained sports coaches to supervise.

"The Jump has two platforms for people to freefall jump onto an inflated mattress (the small platform is three metres high, the big platform is six meters high) and it has proved really popular. Will Satch has been a great sport and been on it already, we couldn’t keep him off!

"We also have a strong entertainment cast who sing outside in the summer. It’s great for families.

"This is just the start of our investment here and next year we have plans to improve the arcade and other activities.”

Team GB rower Will Satch, who won a bronze medal at London 2012 before claiming gold at Rio 2016, said: “I’m such a big fan of adrenaline filled experiences so for me, even on a holiday I want to be active.

“There is so much to do and even as an adult these activities are tons of fun, so I can definitely see why children are eager to try it this summer.”