Jump tower plan given the go ahead at Blackpool holiday park

Proposals for a seven metre high jump tower at a Blackpool holiday park have got the go ahead from the council.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:04 am

Town hall planners have approved the application by Haven Leisure Limited using their delegated powers.

The scheme will see the new daredevil experience installed at the Marton Mere Holiday Village on Mythop Road, on a site currently used for adventure golf which in turn will be reconfigured.

The company has already introduced similar thrills at some of its other parks including at Prestatyn in Wales.

An artist's impression of the proposed jump tower

There are two platforms at different heights for people to jump from, delivering an experience of free falling before landing on a huge airbag.

In applying for permission for the new outdoor attraction, Haven said it was part of its "ongoing programme of investment to improve and enhance the range of facilities at Marton Mere."

It would also meet “the expectations of customers for opportunities to spend time in the fresh air as a reaction to Covid 19.”

