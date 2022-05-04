Months of consultations by Fylde Council and consultants BDP on the development of the plan, came to a conclusion at the start of April with hundreds of responses from members of the public and other sectors collected.

The council says the final stages of the masterplan are well under way, with proposals being developed concluding with a final report, prospectus and business case due next month.

The council says the Masterplan is aimed at delivering its vision for St Annes as a high-quality and sustainable coastal resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Annes Town Centre

Key to the plans is improving the link between the town centre and the seafront for visitors, including improving ‘lines of sight’ between the two along with better pedestrian access, being more ‘cycle-friendly’ and making the most of spaces at key locations such as the Pier, the South Promenade gateway, The Square and The Island leisure complex.

In recent weeks, the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has also announced its Levelling Up Fund Round Two which will see £4.8 billion invested in communities across the country.

With that having a clear emphasis on high street regeneration, culture and heritage assets and local infrastructure, Fylde Council says it plans to be in a strong position to ensure a funding bid is submitted by the deadline of July 6.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “On behalf of Fylde Council, I would like to thank all the members of the public, local businesses, Mark Menzies MP and the local councillors, private sector representatives and the community, voluntary and third sectors, for taking the time to get involved and share their views on the future of St Annes Town Centre and the Island.

"We have been delighted with the number of detailed responses, demonstrating just how passionately people feel about the future of the town, and are working to incorporate this feedback into the ultimate plan.”