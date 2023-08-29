Sports Direct has started it’s huge closing down sale as the Blackpool store on Bank Hey Street prepares to relocate. Here’s what we know so far.

There was ‘lots of panic’ when customers entered the store this morning to see the ‘closing down’ posters on the walls.

But management want to reassure people in the resort that they aren’t going anywhere until the new store opens.

When is Sports Direct in Blackpool closing down?

Huge closing down sale inside the Sports Direct store in Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current store on Bank Hey Street has begun it’s closing down sales, and will remain open – with the chance to bag a bargain – until the new store opens to the public.

Current promotion is 20% off full priced product.

When will the new Sports Direct and Frasers department store open?

The new Frasers department store is set to open in November. It will consist of Frasers, Sports Direct, Evans Cycles, and GAME. Flannels is opening in the building also but isn't within Frasers, it's it's own store.

The former Debenhams store has been empty since May 2021 when all three trading floors closed down.

It was announced last November a deal had been struck by the council for the Fraser Group to take over the property in the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new department store will house a range of beauty, fashion, home, premium and contemporary accessories and childrenswear across a mix of hundreds of brands.

Will there be any jobs available?