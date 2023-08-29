News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Sports Direct in Blackpool hosts massive closing down sale and confirms when the new Frasers store will open in Houndshill Shopping Centre

Sports Direct has started it’s huge closing down sale as the Blackpool store on Bank Hey Street prepares to relocate. Here’s what we know so far.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

There was ‘lots of panic’ when customers entered the store this morning to see the ‘closing down’ posters on the walls.

But management want to reassure people in the resort that they aren’t going anywhere until the new store opens.

When is Sports Direct in Blackpool closing down?

Huge closing down sale inside the Sports Direct store in BlackpoolHuge closing down sale inside the Sports Direct store in Blackpool
Huge closing down sale inside the Sports Direct store in Blackpool
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current store on Bank Hey Street has begun it’s closing down sales, and will remain open – with the chance to bag a bargain – until the new store opens to the public.

Current promotion is 20% off full priced product.

When will the new Sports Direct and Frasers department store open?

The new Frasers department store is set to open in November. It will consist of Frasers, Sports Direct, Evans Cycles, and GAME. Flannels is opening in the building also but isn't within Frasers, it's it's own store.

The former Debenhams store has been empty since May 2021 when all three trading floors closed down.

Read More
Next steps taken in readiness for new Frasers, Flannels and Sports Direct stores...

It was announced last November a deal had been struck by the council for the Fraser Group to take over the property in the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Hide Ad

The new department store will house a range of beauty, fashion, home, premium and contemporary accessories and childrenswear across a mix of hundreds of brands.

Will there be any jobs available?

Frasers will be creating loads of new retail jobs. Visit this link to apply.

Related topics:Blackpool