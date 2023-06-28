Illuminated signs bearing the brand names of Frasers, Flannels and Sports Direct are set to replace the old Debenhams signs which were removed after the store closed down.

It was announced last November a deal had been struck by the council for the Fraser Group to take over the property in the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

The new department store will house a range of beauty, fashion, home, premium and contemporary accessories and childrenswear across a mix of hundreds of brands.

A Frasers store

In addition, the site will see Frasers Group open a Sports Direct store and a new branch of luxury fashion store Flannels, following extensive refurbishment.

Town hall planners have approved advertisement consent for signage for the new brands, which will be seen from the entrance at the corner of Albert Road and Coronation Street opposite the Grade II listed Winter Gardens.

In making a decision, they warned “special consideration must be given to the preservation of the significance of those heritage assets.”

However it was decided the area is already commercial in character, while the brightness of the signs could be controlled by imposing conditions.

A drawing showing the signage (credit - Cube Project Management)

There was no harmful impact on the Town Centre Conservation Area or the character of the Winter Gardens.

A planning report adds: “As such, it is not anticipated that the proposed illuminated advertisements would have an unacceptable impact on amenity in terms of light nuisance.

“The advertisements would be displayed on a large purpose built retail unit in similar positions to previous advertisements.

“There is some damage to the copper cladding following the installation and removal of the previous ‘Debenhams’ signage but the agent has confirmedthat the existing façade will be thoroughly cleaned and any damage will be fixed.”

The former Debenhams store has been empty since May 2021 when all three trading floors closed down.

