Skilled Lancashire carpenter launches company - Collinswood Ltd - specialising in one-off hand-crafted furniture

A skilled carpenter has launched a business specialising in one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted furniture which is unique to every customer.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th May 2023, 20:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 20:37 BST

Darren Collins, of Collinswood Ltd, creates and sells bespoke pieces that harmoniously blend ‘live edge’ wood – not altered by hand tools - and resin inlays at the company’s workshop and showroom.

The company also sells pieces online so its customers can be from anywhere in the world, but managing director Darren is keen to engage with people in the immediate surrounding area.

Darren, 55, who lives and works in Knott End, said: “We market ourselves nationally but we also want local people to visit us to view the products on show and see our workshop, talk about what we do and hopefully place an

Darren Collins in the showroom at Collinswood in Knott EndDarren Collins in the showroom at Collinswood in Knott End
Darren Collins in the showroom at Collinswood in Knott End
order.”

Collinswood Ltd creates dining tables, coffee tables, side tables and cabinets, as well as office furniture such as boardroom tables.

Its first collection – Elements – features meticulously-crafted, limited-edition pieces inspired by Earth, Water, Air and Fire.

Darren Collins at workDarren Collins at work
Darren Collins at work

The Water collection, for example, features live edge wood that resembles the movement of water, with soft and flowing curves, while the resin inlay adds depth and intrigue, with shades of blue and white that evoke the calming and soothing

elements of water.

“The wood – including oak, beech, sycamore and ash - all comes from the Lake District and Cumbria and is fallen, not felled, as part of the sustainability ethos of the company,” said Darren.

He sends customers regular photographs and encourages them to visit the workshop to see how the work is progressing.

The company also champions talented local craftspeople through its Collinswood Collabs initiative.

Darren said: “We have forged alliances with local artisans, displaying their impressive work alongside our own furniture in our showroom and online and, when suitable, integrating

their expertise into our bespoke designs,” said Darren.

Meanwhile the Collinswood Repurposed initiative gives a new lease of life to preloved pieces of furniture by infusing them with contemporary style and flair.

“By revitalising old furniture, we not only contribute to waste reduction but also preserve the rich stories and cherished memories ingrained in each piece,” he added.

The showroom at Barton Square is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and on Saturdays until around 1pm.

