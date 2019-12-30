Review of the year 2019: Here are 12 stories from around Blackpool and the Fylde coast in 2019
We've covered many stories that have struck a chord with readers in 2019.
Here we revisit a story from each month in 2019.
1. January 2019
Lytham man Bob Attewell rushed to the aid of a man who collapsed at a petrol station who turned out to be the father-in-law of professional footballer Paul Gallagher, a Scotland international who plays for Preston North End.
February was the month we asked if Birch Way in Poulton was the luckiest street on the Fylde coast. Thats because six neighbours on the road were handed cheques totalling 210,000 after a massive win on the Postcode Lottery.
In April, The Gazette reported on the tragic news that a former Blackpool Vic doctor was among more than 300 people killed in a terror attack in Sri Lanka. Dr Sally Bradley, 56, was killed in a series of bombings on Easter Sunday.