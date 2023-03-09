Restaurateur Veli steps down as STEP chairman - and this is the business chief taking over

Michelle Cuffe, founder and director of Cuffe and Lacey fostering agency, takes over the role from restaurateur Veli Kirk, who has stepped down to devote more time to his business, the Anatolia Sea View restaurant.

STEP is the volunteer group behind the St Annes Christmas Market and Food and Drink Festival, and Michelle has pledged it will continue to work for the town, improving things for both residents and businesses,

It remains committed to increasing footfall and awareness of St Annes, although for .this year, the popular Food and Drink Festival will not be held, while the team focuses on restructuring and goal setting.

Michelle Cuffe has taken over the chair of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership

Michelle said: “We would all like to thank Veli Kirk for his commitment during his time as chair of STEP.

"He has dedicated so much time and effort to supporting this town, but now he has decided to take a step back and get a well-deserved rest, while he has the chance, before the busy season for his restaurant.

"Veli has left STEP in a great position and with an amazing team, so I plan to continue his good work with their support.”

Veli Kirk, who has stepped down as chairman.

Veli said: “I have always given 100 per cent in my chairmanship to support our town, but this commitment comes at a price both to my business and to me personally, so I have decided that it is now time to place STEP in the safe hands of Michelle.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support – the businesses, the residents, friends, family and the STEP team. I can look back and be proud of my time heading up STEP, creating so many amazing memories. It has been an honour to serve our town.”