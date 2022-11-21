Blackpool Council has borrowed the money for the acquisition, but hopes to recoup at least £3m back in rent during the remaining four year lease on the building in Church Street.

Tony Jacko

They invested in a central building that locals and tourists shop in. If the town centre is empty of shops then Preston is our nearest shopping centre.

Marks and Spencer building has been purchased by Blackpool Council

Chrissy Pepper

£4.8 million - cost of living crisis, people can't even afford to pay to keep warm and feed their families and council tax will be going up yet again - beggars belief.

Neale Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

The taxpayer picking up the pieces yet again because the free market fails once all the profits are sucked out.

Well done Blackpool council for caring about the town.

Bill Ben

No idea why it is vital. Last time I went in they told me to order online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dareen Stokes

Bring back old M&S, also C&A, Woolies, Littlewoods, British Home Stores, Dolcis, Lilly and Skinners, Bata shoes. Get rid of on line ordering. Then perhaps we will live a good life how we used to.

Tony Wright

Most big retailers employ the majority of their staff on minimum or close to minimum wage. The government then tops up their wages with tax credits, therefore subsidising the retailers wage bill. Has enough public money not been used to keep the place afloat?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Bennett