Pub chain The Bees Knees to open on Blackpool Promenade after transforming former Nellie Deans karaoke bar
One of Lancashire's top pub chains, The Bees Knees, is 'transforming' the former Nellie Dean's site in Blackpool. This is what you can expect when the new bar opens this Easter.
A major refurbishment has begun at a former karaoke bar on Blackpool Promenade.
The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, plans to open in Easter 2024 and this is what you can expect.
Live Sport and Entertainment
The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.
A Bees Knees opened in Darwen last March, following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the ‘Bees Knees aesthetic’.
Opening for the new season
The news was announced in September 2023, that the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites.
A spokesperson said: "We announced it at our AJP Pub group conference in Benidorm to our Managers and now we share the amazing news with you…We will be opening April 2024 ready for the new season."
Job vacancies
The Bees Knees Blackpool are looking to hire some 'amazing staff' for the new venue.
DJ Dan Mason shared on his Facebook page: "If you're interested, or you already work at a company site and wanna come do a few shifts, grab your shorts and t-shirt... Fun, banter, and [sea and sand]. What more could you want?"