One of Lancashire's top pub chains, The Bees Knees, is 'transforming' the former Nellie Dean's site in Blackpool. This is what you can expect when the new bar opens this Easter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major refurbishment has begun at a former karaoke bar on Blackpool Promenade.

The Bees Knees, a pub chain with several sites across East Lancashire, plans to open in Easter 2024 and this is what you can expect.

Live Sport and Entertainment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venue will offer live sport, 'fantastic' entertainment and affordable drinks and cocktails.

A Bees Knees opened in Darwen last March, following a £60,000 makeover, rebranding the former Millstone Pub to match the ‘Bees Knees aesthetic’.

Opening for the new season

The news was announced in September 2023, that the AJP Pub Group had purchased Nellie Deans from Daniel Thwaites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We announced it at our AJP Pub group conference in Benidorm to our Managers and now we share the amazing news with you…We will be opening April 2024 ready for the new season."

Job vacancies

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bees Knees Blackpool are looking to hire some 'amazing staff' for the new venue.