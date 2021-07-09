£10,000 grant is cause for Celebrations at Lytham card shop

The ARG Vacant Premises Grant, available via Fylde Council is a fund dedicated to boosting town centres across the borough.

It enables businesses locating to, or expanding into, vacant town centre premises to apply to receive 50 per cent of the set-up, shop fit, refit or branding costs at a value of up to £10,000.

Celebrations Cards and Gifts, already well estabished in Kirkham, has doubled its Fylde presence by moving i to the forner Card Market shop in Clifton Street, Lytham - and owner Sarah Mangan is delighted to have had the help of the ARG grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Mangan of Celebrations Cards and Gifts is presented with the grant money by Coun Michael Sayward outside the Lytham shop

"It was such a boost, and gave me a lot more freedom to do things in the best possible way, rather than compromising due to tighter budget constraints.

“The council has been amazing, and so helpful. Both the grant and the support from the team came at just the right time. I was able to use the money to completely refurbish the shop; from counter and card units, to toilets, shelving and a fresh new frontage.

"Obviously high street retail suffered during the pandemic when all the ‘non-essential’ shops had to close last year.

"We worked hard to adapt, striving to do everything online or over the phone and arranging daily deliveries from the Kirkham store.

"Thankfully, we were able to re-open in time for Christmas, which is the most important time of year for the business.

“The new shop in Lytham is going really well. I’m delighted to be part of the high street here and to play a small part in so many people’s special occasions.

"It’s really lovely to see customers face to face again, and to watch them take their time choosing just the right card or gift for friends and family.”

Coun Michael Sayward presented the money to Sarah and said: “I’m so pleased that the ARG grant was available to help in setting up the Lytham Celebrations store Sarah had been working towards, and I have no doubt she will make a success of it as she’s obviously very committed.

"Not only has Celebrations survived a pandemic, it is thriving and I’m delighted that this valuable support was available for such a deserving local business to expand.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.