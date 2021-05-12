Fylde starter grant boosts town centre

Bella B Boutique in Wood Street, St Annes has been among the first to benefit from the Additionbal Restrictions Grant (ARG), offering up to £10,000 towards the cost of updating and refitting previously vacant premises.

Alisha Rayson, owner of Bella B, said: “When I heard about the grant it inspired me to take the plunge and open my own boutique clothing store in St Annes.

“The council has been very supportive. I would definitely recommend it to anyone thinking of opening up on the high street.”

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley presents the grant money to Bella B owner Alisha Rayson

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “The council has made a commitment to support the recovery of the local economy following the huge challenges we have faced during the pandemic and we are delighted with the positive response we have had to the ARG Vacant Premises Grant.

“We have received lots of excellent applications that will breathe new life into our local high streets.”

Businesses locating to, or expanding into, vacant premises could be eligible to receive 50 per cent of the set-up, shop fit, refit or branding costs at a value of up to £10,000.

Applications can be made via Fy;lce Council up to December 31, 2021.

