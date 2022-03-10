Plans have been approved for a multi-million pound redevelopment which will see the merger of The Inn Collection Group’s Promenade venues The Lindum and The Carlton to form a single, upgraded 99-bedroom facility.

Officials of the Northumberland-based parent company say the site facing the resort’s Mini-Links golf course will be extensively remodelled and refurbished to include a family-friendly restaurant with 250 covers.

A large outdoor seating terrace will maximise the venue’s location, while additional bedrooms will include premium sea view rooms, accessible accommodation and dog-friendly suites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the two hotels on St Annes' South Promenade

Once complete, later this year, the venue will operate under The Inn Collection Group’s Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore concept, offering year-round informal dining, drinks and serviced accommodation.

Chris Moor, operations manager for The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted plans have been given the go ahead and that work can now begin to give this site a vibrant new lease of life.

"The project will create a relaxed, beachside venue befitting of its location on one of Britain’s most popular traditional seaside resorts.

An artist's impression of how the interior of the new hotel will look

“The Inn Collection Group specialises in rejuvenating aspirational sites like this while being careful to retain the individual character and appeal that makes our venues so distinctive.

“The redevelopment is a major investment by The Inn Collection Group which will revamp and refresh not only the site itself, but which will contribute towards the wider economy of Lytham St Annes with valuable increased visitor spend, inter trading and employment opportunities as well as creating a vibrant new facility for the community to enjoy.”

The Inn Collection Group purchased The Lindum as its debut Lancashire site in 2020 followed by the acquisition of the adjoining premises, The Carlton, in 2021.

The group has 30 further pubs with rooms across the north of England and North Wales, including The Swan at Grasmere and The Pheasant at Bassenthwaite, both in the Lake District.

Until The Inn Collection Group bought it in 2020, The Lindum was owned for just under three years by the Hy Hotels group, which acquired it in late 2017 from previous long-time operators the Rowley family.