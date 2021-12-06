Preston architect firm makes a triple promotion

Ben Thornley and Claire Parker take on roles as senior town planners, with Jordan Balazs progressing into a role as a town planner.

Based in the Preston office, Claire began her career at Cassidy and Ashton as a student on work experience in 2012. After graduating with a Master’s in Civic Design at the University of Liverpool, she accepted a permanent role at the practice.

In her new senior town planning role, Claire is managing larger, more significant planning applications and is becoming involved in strategic development.

Jordan Balazs, Ben Thornley, Alban Cassidy and Claire Parker, Cassidy + Ashton

Having joined Cassidy + Ashton as a graduate in 2018, Jordan graduated with a Master’s Degree in Town and Regional Planning with distinction in December 2020.

Working alongside Claire in the Preston office, Jordan has taken on a lead role in planning projects since promotion.

Ben joined in 2018 and is based at the practice’s Chester office.

Alban Cassidy, a director and Chartered town planner at Cassidy + Ashton said: “We pride ourselves on the talented team we have at Cassidy + Ashton and believe it is important to provide opportunities to help progress each and every employee through their chosen career.

“Claire and Ben have both taken on much more responsibility over the last year which has enabled them to take charge of larger and more complex projects. This promotion is well deserved for them both and reflects the growing contribution they make to Cassidy + Ashton.”