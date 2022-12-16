The car dealership, on Watery Lane, will feature on both the home and away kits throughout the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Porsche Centre, Preston already supports the school’s Kirkhamian publication, but this is the first time the dealership has sponsored one of the school’s first teams.

Tom Fox, for Porsche Centre, Preston said: “Kirkham Grammar School is renowned for rugby excellence. We already support Preston Grasshoppers RUFC and Fylde RUFC locally, so KGS is another perfect fit to maintain the dealership's relationship with the local rugby community.

The Kirkham Grammar School first XV celebrate the sponsorship by Porsche Centre, Preston.

"Our sponsorship comes after a particularly successful period for the first XV and we are looking forward to seeing how the season develops.”

In March, Kirkham Grammar School first XV experienced an unforgettable day at Twickenham in the Under 18s National Schools Cup final, edged out 15-10 by Trinity School from Croydon. Also this year, Kirkham on the Birkenhead School Sevens and Sedbergh School National Tens.

Kirkham Grammar School's director of rugby Aled Trenhaile said: “We are proud to have Porsche Centre, Preston as our new first XV sponsor. With the support of our sponsors, we hope we can build and replicate our recent success as our players develop. In Porsche Centre, Preston, we are lucky to have a local business partner that is as passionate about rugby as we are.”

Last year, Porsche Centre, Preston was unveiled as the new sponsor of a Fylde Rugby Community Foundation initiative to encourage more young people to participate in sport.

The three-year deal will help up to 75 young players enjoy the benefits of rugby club membership. Each young beneficiary will receive help with practical measures such as transport and kit.

They will also enjoy training support focused on a smooth introduction to playing rugby as part of a club.