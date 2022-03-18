Kirkham Grammar School rugby team in national final at Twickenham

It was the first time for 25 years that KGS had won through to the showpiece at the home of English rugby and both teams had excellent support.

Trinity dominated the early exchanges and scored the opening try.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkham Grammar School first XV at Twickenham for the Under-18 National Cup final

In typical KGS fashion, the response was immediate, with locks William Riley and Huw Davies taking control of the lineouts and forceful in the loose, making inroads into the Trinity defence.

Prop Patreece Bell capitalised with a try near the posts, which captain Aaron Pope converted to give Kirkham a 15-10 half-time lead.

The second half started in poor weather, though strong carries by forwards Harry Thompson and Yande Nkonge got Fylde on the front foot.

However, as the final 15 minutes approached a KGS error was seized upon for a second Trinity try for a 10-7 lead.

As Kirkham tried to force play in deteriorating conditions, Trinity punished them with their third unconverted try, putting them two scores in front.

Kirkham dug deep to fight back against the odds with time running out.

A penalty at the breakdown was calmly kicked by Pope to close the gap to five points with six minutes left.

Kirkham gave everything, with Josh Lynch, Davies and Riley gaining yards and momentum.

A five-metre lineout gave them a final chance in the closing seconds but KGS could not capitalise.

This was a sterling effort by a talented group of players.