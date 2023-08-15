News you can trust since 1873
Plans for Poulton to get a new gym and wellbeing centre with affordable healthcare services in place of former NuBlu nightclub

A new fitness studio and wellbeing centre could soon be opening on Vicarage Road in Poulton, in place of a former nightclub.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

The new centre – called JT Fitness – will offer affordable healthcare services, mental health support, and gym facilities, if planning is approved.

The business hopes to boost healthy living in the local community, opening in place of NuBlu Nightclub on Vicarage Road.

JT Fitness will also operate as a gym – with free weights, plate-loaded equipment, cardio machines and a studio for exercise classes.

New fitness centre plans for PoultonNew fitness centre plans for Poulton
It will be aimed at people with health conditions, or who need extra support, rather than fitness enthusiasts.

An on-site kitchen will also offer healthy, locally-sourced meals, alongside nutrition seminars for members and the local community.

The planning application, submitted to Wyre Council, has received overwhelming support – but just one objection based on parking facilities.

These photos show what the new fitness centre will look like when it is completed.

