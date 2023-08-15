A new fitness studio and wellbeing centre could soon be opening on Vicarage Road in Poulton, in place of a former nightclub.

The new centre – called JT Fitness – will offer affordable healthcare services, mental health support, and gym facilities, if planning is approved.

The business hopes to boost healthy living in the local community, opening in place of NuBlu Nightclub on Vicarage Road.

JT Fitness will also operate as a gym – with free weights, plate-loaded equipment, cardio machines and a studio for exercise classes.

New fitness centre plans for Poulton

It will be aimed at people with health conditions, or who need extra support, rather than fitness enthusiasts.

An on-site kitchen will also offer healthy, locally-sourced meals, alongside nutrition seminars for members and the local community.

The planning application, submitted to Wyre Council, has received overwhelming support – but just one objection based on parking facilities.