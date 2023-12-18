This is what the proposed new £30m hotel on the Promenade will look like, if the planning application, submitted on 29 Nov 2023, is approved by Blackpool Council.

A new four-star hotel is planned for the site of the former St Chads Hotel, which was demolished in May 2023.

How many rooms will the new hotel have?

The hotel will have 143 bedrooms and ancillary facilities, according to the planning application submitted by the The Fragrance Group of Singapore. The ground floor will have a lounge area, kitchen, restaurant and bars, guest luggage store, WCs, offices, meeting rooms. There will also be an outdoor seating area to the front of the building, along with 'landscaping and green infrastructure'.

How high will the new hotel be on Blackpool Promenade?

The new 'high quality' hotel is expected to be part 5, part 6 storeys high.

An excerpt from the planning statement reads: "At seven storeys, the proposed building will be higher than its immediate neighbours, however, it is considered that the Site offers a unique opportunity to create a centrally located landmark building along the Promenade.

READ MORE: Plans revealed for new hotel on Blackpool Promenade. Although taller than the previous built form it occupies considerably less footprint with a reduced bulk and massing at the rear of the Site offering opportunities for planning and an enhanced street scene."

What will the new hotel look like from the outside?

The new development will take in the 'architecture of the local area and the former St Chads Hotel'. The front will incorporate 'clear, strong vertical and horizontal lines', reducing its visual impact by breaking the block down into a series of smaller elements.

The top floor is also set back, which further acts in reducing the building bulk and massing.

Objections from local residents

However, local residents are concerned about the proposed height of the new build.

Miss Carmichael Rayners, of Woodfield Road, said: "It would completely block out day light to surroundings properties at Woodfield road and St Chad's road. Surely we have a right to day light?"