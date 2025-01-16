Owner of Umami World Kitchen at Church Street in Blackpool is already eyeing up future sites
The ‘all you can eat’ buffet which has something for every type of foodie opened yesterday on Church Street and owners already have their eyes on more sites in Lancashire.
General manager Umami Shahaan Suleiman said: “Umami is part of the Cosmo buffet group and Umami is the new brand we are trying to focus on.
“Cosmo has 22 different restaurants and this is the third Umami that we are doing. Umami’s are being designed for the smaller towns, more intimate.
“It is a world buffet, what we are trying to do here is to keep the food as fresh as possible. We have been using new types of cooking techniques, machinery. We cook smaller portions in a quicker time and that has been the main focus.”
Customers can eat as many dishes as they want for £20.99 from Monday to Thursday, while the buffet will cost £21.99 on Fridays and weekends. Children’s buffets are priced at £10.99, Monday to Sunday.
Mr Suleiman added: “When you go to a buffet a lot of the food maybe standing around so you start losing the quality of the taste, what we are trying to do is maintain that taste and quality. You are basically getting restaurant a la carte food but still in a buffet scenario.”
He also confirmed that there was another site coming soon in Preston, but that it would be a Cosmo buffet rather than Umami.
