19 mouthwatering pics as Blackpool's new 'all you can eat world buffet' Umami World Kitchen opens

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
A new ‘all you can eat’ world buffet has officially opened its doors in Blackpool.

Umami World Kitchen opened yesterday at the former Chinese Buffet in Church Street to hordes of hungry diners.

The restaurant says diners can look forward to a ‘global culinary journey’, with the buffet offering everything from traditional Carvery to Thai street food, Italian classics and curry.

There will also be sizzling teppanyaki, with fresh salmon, steak, scallops or juicy tiger prawns cooked on an iron griddle in front of customers.

There will also be desserts, noodles and wood-fired pizza, as well as a range of drinks - including classic cocktails and a selection of wine, beer and ale.

Take a look at 19 glorious pictures.

Fire up the grill!

1. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

Fire up the grill! Photo: Daniel Martino

Umami World Kitchen opened in Blackpool on Wednesday.

2. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

Umami World Kitchen opened in Blackpool on Wednesday. Photo: Daniel Martino

The all you can eat buffet is based at the former Chinese Buffet in Church Street.

3. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

The all you can eat buffet is based at the former Chinese Buffet in Church Street. Photo: Daniel Martino

Eye catching decor adorns the place.

4. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

Eye catching decor adorns the place. Photo: Daniel Martino

The gorgeous interior.

5. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

The gorgeous interior. Photo: Daniel Martino

The restaurant says diners can look forward to a ‘global culinary journey’, with the buffet offering everything from traditional Carvery to Thai street food, Italian classics and curry.

6. Worldwide Umami World Kitchen opens in Blackpool

The restaurant says diners can look forward to a ‘global culinary journey’, with the buffet offering everything from traditional Carvery to Thai street food, Italian classics and curry. Photo: Daniel Martino

