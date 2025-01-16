Umami World Kitchen opened yesterday at the former Chinese Buffet in Church Street to hordes of hungry diners.

The restaurant says diners can look forward to a ‘global culinary journey’, with the buffet offering everything from traditional Carvery to Thai street food, Italian classics and curry.

There will also be sizzling teppanyaki, with fresh salmon, steak, scallops or juicy tiger prawns cooked on an iron griddle in front of customers.

There will also be desserts, noodles and wood-fired pizza, as well as a range of drinks - including classic cocktails and a selection of wine, beer and ale.

Take a look at 19 glorious pictures.

