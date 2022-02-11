Notarianni Ices' Luca Vettese scoops rising star award at national ice cream show

The shop was set up in Blackpool in 1928 by Italian immigrant Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers and Sandgrown'uns alike.

Now his great-grandson, Luca Vettese, has been formally recognised for contributions to the ice cream industry in his own right, as he was awarded the Guido Morelli Rising Star Award at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate this week.

The award is named after Northern Ireland's best known ice cream-maker, Guido Morelli, and celebrates young ice cream vendors making strides in their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luca Vettese at the awards ceremony with famous chef Gennaro Contaldo

Luca, 29, said: "It was a great event where we met some amazing people. For families who have been going as long as we have, it's a great chance to catch up with old friends and meet new people coming into the industry as well. To come away with the award as well just topped it off.

"I knew I stood half a chance, but I never imagined that I would win such a high accolade. It's a real honour, especially knowing who the award is in memory of, Guido Morelli.

"The judges looked at what we did as a business, how we performed, marketed and supported the local community. One thing they mentioned was how impressed they were with how we promoted not only our business, but the town as a whole. I'm passionate about the town and its football club."

Oceana Carr and Izzy Foote with famous Notarianni cones

He said: "I do work hard so it's nice to receive recognition of that, but I couldn't have done it without all the staff, my sister and my family. We're really lucky to have such a great team. Though it's named as a personal award, I feel it's their award as well, because I couldn't have done it without them.

"My dream is just to keep our family tradition going. That's what I'm passionate about, that's what I do. It's not about the money. It's about Blackpool, and being able to continue to be a part of it, and to keep our family history going as well as promote the town we owe it all to."