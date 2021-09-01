Blackpool ice cream parlour Notarianni Ices goes green to tackle climate change

Notarianni Ices in Waterloo Road has seen four generations serve a secret family recipe since 1928, and last year made an eco-friendly move by introducing compostable packaging across their range, with more additions in 2021.

Tubs, cups, hot drink lids, and spoons are all made from materials that can break down completely into non-toxic components, mitigating any impacts on the environment.

Luca Vettese, managing director of Notarianni Ices, said: “It is a lot more expensive than a lot of other packaging, but you can't put a price on the environment. I know a lot of bigger companies are trying to move onto compostable packaging where possible, but I think it's something we all need to do. It also encourages customers to care about the environment too and dispose of their waste appropriately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director of Notarianni Ices Luca Vettese with his sister Maddalena, who have adopted compostable packaging in a bid to protect the environment. Pic: Blackpool Council

“With them being compostable, it doesn't mean people can just throw them on the floor, they still need to be disposed of appropriately. We encourage people to use all the bins along the promenade, and we have our keep Blackpool Tidy flags out [in front of the parlour] and on our screens.

“We're massive fans of the town and we love Blackpool to pieces, so we have to make sure it's nice and tidy for visitors, locals, and the environment in general. We're always looking at ways we can improve and what positive impact we can have on the community and the local area.

"Keep Blackpool tidy everyone and do your bit. If you go for a walk on the beach and you see some rubbish just pick it up and put it in the bin."

The move supports the council’s mission to reach 100 per cent clean energy for the resort’s functions by 2030 – meaning the town will use 100 per cent renewable energy sources.

Blackpool Council appealed for both businesses and residents to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, as it "only has control over a small proportion of carbon emissions."

Coun Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said: "I am delighted to see the team at Notarianni’s playing their part in tackling Blackpool’s Climate Emergency, and getting behind the Keep Blackpool Tidy campaign.

“It is so important that businesses across the town take inspiration from the ice cream parlour and follow suit, so that together we can reach our aim of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.