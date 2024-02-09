Blackpool's three piers re-open for February half term holidays
Blackpool's three piers are opening for the February half term holidays.
North, South and Central Piers have all announced that they will be open in time for February half term.
A post on Facebook reads: "Experience the fun, laughter, and excitement of North Pier once again. Enjoy breathtaking views, delicious food, and live entertainment."
The iconic tourist attractions will be open to the public from Saturday 10 Feb 2024.