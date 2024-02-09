News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's three piers re-open for February half term holidays

Blackpool's three piers are opening for the February half term holidays.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
North, South and Central Piers have all announced that they will be open in time for February half term.

A post on Facebook reads: "Experience the fun, laughter, and excitement of North Pier once again. Enjoy breathtaking views, delicious food, and live entertainment."

The iconic tourist attractions will be open to the public from Saturday 10 Feb 2024.

