Beyond The Dawn Digital, founded by Dawn Baxter five years ago, is moving into The Old Bakery in Green Street from its previous loft premises in Elizabeth Street, Blackpool.

The company specialises in a blend of group coaching programmes, partnerships, charity events and free resources, and has enabled thousands of women to build successful businesses.

The new studios will house a range of facilities, including a podcast room, a video content recording space, a workshop, and a VIP meeting room and board room, which will also be available to hire.

Founder Dawn Baxter (centre) with the team at Beyond The Dawn Digital.

Dawn said: “The new studio is another big step forward for us. It definitely feels like an exciting, new chapter.

"Our new studios will serve as a creative hub for both the Beyond the Dawn Digital team, our clients and other female entrepreneurs that want a safe, creative space to bring their ideas to life.

“Many of the businesses we support are based at home so we wanted to craft an environment where they can come and create their own content ahead of time, saving them stress and money, while also having a community in real life to support them.

"We’ve all become so used to working virtually, we’ve forgotten how invaluable face-to-face conversations can be, especially in the creative space and we want to bring that back to life.”