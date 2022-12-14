St Annes cafe to open its doors on Christmas Day - with a special welcome for the lonely

The Mirrie Dancer opened in Wood Street earlier this year and owner Tracy Breen is keen to open the premises’ doors on the big day, when most businesses stay closed.

“We know Christmas can actually be a lonely time for many people,” said Tracy.

"Given that we have built up such a great community of regulars, we wanted to make sure everyone can enjoy the festive atmosphere, so that’s why we decided to open for a few hours on Christmas Day.”

Tracey Breen, owner of the Mirrie Dancer in St Annes.

Fylde Council has highlighted the Christmas Day opening, along with features to follow at Mirrie Dancer, as another example of the innovative ways local traders have been making the festive season as special as possible.

The borough has also featured special events such as Christmas lights switch-ons in all the main towns and villages, along with the biggest St Annes Christmas market yet, held over four days in Ashton Gardens.

“The Mirrie Dancers are the Shetland name for the Northern Lights, and we are already planning a shimmering 2023,” added Tracy.

"We have created a Mirrie Dancer calendar for next year with help from fellow retailers and regulars - the theme is scones and we are raising money for the charity Home Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre.”

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “Our independent retailers and hospitality sector are the heart and soul of our communities.

