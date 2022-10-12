The Beachcomber off Clifton Drive North enjoyed a fantastic first weekend of trading from Saturday while the Sports Centre will also soon be ready for local wind sports clubs and beach visitors following the completion of building work and planning approval.

Finishing touches are now being made to the centre to allow the Kite Surfing Club and Land Yacht Club to operate from the modernised facility, providing a headquarters where residents and visitors can take advantage of a beachfront described as one of the best for wind sports in the UK.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “It’s thrilling for the North Beach Wind Sports Centre renovation to be nearing its conclusion, and I was delighted to see a warm welcome for the Beachcomber Café on their first weekend of operation.

Charlotte Eunson (left) and Linda Bloor have opened the new beach cafe called the Beachcomber at the North Beach Wind Sports Centre off Clifton Drive North in St Annes

"This is just the exciting first step in the new centre opening its doors to the public.

"As leader, I would like to thank all those officers and contractors involved for their hard work, the sports clubs for their energy and enthusiasm for the project, and our residents for sharing with us their views on the development and for believing in what it will bring to the community.”

Some residents living on North Promenade had raised concerns earlier this summer over an application for the development to play live music and serve alcohol beyond normal pub hours – from 9am until midnight.

Their objections prompted Fylde Council to restrict opening hours with planners ruling that the opening of the cafe, including use for private functions, is be limited to between the hours of 9am and 9pm on any day, with the exception of a maximum of 20 days in any calendar year when 11pm will be the permitted cut-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council

The planning application for the Wind Sports Centre was approved on October 5 following notification from Natural England that the likelihood of significant effect on the protected areas nearby was negligible.

Once fully operational, the centre will also offer a hub for the Fylde Coastal Rangers to operate from, as well as a purpose-built Changing Places accessible bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “To be able to offer such a comprehensive seaside sports facility for visitors and residents alike is a wonderful coup for Fylde.

The Beachcomber at the North Beach Wind Sports Centre off Clifton Drive North in St Annes

"Our beaches already attract people from all around the world for events like the annual kite festival, and the new centre will only enhance this offer, as well as provide residents with a delightful un ique amenity they can enjoy only a short walk away.”

Anyone who would like to sample a taste of wind sports before the full opening of the centre can head along to St Annes North Beach this weekend when St Annes Land Yacht Club will be hosting a Sand Yachting Regatta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 to mark the 60th anniversary of the formation of FISLY (the International Land and Sandyachting Federation).

Visit the St Annes Landyacht Club Facebook page for more details.

Charlotte Eunson (left) and Linda Bloor have opened the new beach cafe called the Beachcomber at the North Beach Wind Sports Centre off Clifton Drive North in St Annes

Sand yachts on the beach when the sport was previously held regularly at St Annes

Advertisement Hide Ad