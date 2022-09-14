Proprietor's reassurance as she looks forward to opening new cafe at controversial St Annes North Beach site

Linda Bloor has long been a very familiar face at The Pavilion in Ashton Gardens and will also be at the helm of the new beach sports cafe, due to open next month.

The prospect of the new cafe overlooking the beach as centrepiece of a £300,000 winds sports centre development by Fylde Council, prompted controversy.

People living on nearby North Promenade raised concerns at an application for the development to feature live music and serve alcohol beyond normal pub hours – from 9am until midnight.

Proprietor Linda Bloor (right) with Charlotte Eunson, who will be managing the new cafe, at the North Beach site.

The residents’ objections have prompted Fylde Council to restrict opening hours - and Linda is reassuring residents that they will have nothing to worry about.

Council planners have ruled that that opening of the cafe, including use for private functions, is be limited to between the hours of 9am and 9pm on any day, with the exception of a maximum of 20 days in any calendar year when 11pm will be the permitted cut-off.

In addition, no amplified live music shall be performed outside of the hours 9am to 9pm on any day, and no pre-recorded or live amplified music shall be broadcast or performed on the decking area

An artist's impression of the new windsports centre, issued by Fylde Council.

at any time.

“It’s a cafe which we will be running along very similar lines to The Pavilion,” said Linda, who took over charge of The Pavilion early in 2020 after long working alongside the previous proprietors..

"We’re really looking forward to providing refreshments at that end of town and hope to be open next month then all year round.

"Our manager Charlotte is already a familiar face from The Pavilion and we will be on the lookout for new staff. Like The Pavilion, that could number up to 25 in peak season – full and part time.

St Annes has a long history as a windsports centre

"It such a wonderful location and there is so much potential for a cafe in that area.

"The beach is a marvellous asset for St Annes and we look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike and working with the windsports clubs involved there.”

The cafe development is part of the first phase of a two-phase plan by Fylde Council for the building formerly known as Trax.

It’s intended as a venue for local clubs to host events and tuition as well as a base of operations for the council’s coastal and countryside ranger service.

Using the former Trax property in the St Annes North Beach car park as a basis, the proposal is to renovate the building, at an envisaged cost of £200,000, to offer visitors and residents, in the council’s words, “a place to enjoy the thrills of beach sports in a safe and managed environment”.

As well as the cafe, the first phase includes establishing a multi-purpose room for events and initiatives hosted by clubs such as the Kite Surfing Club and Land Yacht Club or the ranger service.