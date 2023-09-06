A Blackpool bar is facing enforcement action after it lost its latest planning battle with the council.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An enforcement notice has been authorised in relation to the Terrace Bar, next to Central Pier, with the action now rubber stamped by the council’s Planning Committee.

The notice relates to ‘unauthorised use of the land for the siting of anoutdoor bar with seating area, decking, balustrading, containers and canopy’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrace Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next step would be to issue the enforcement notice, which is among four authorised in July.

It comes after The Blackpool Pier Company lost its appeal after challenging a decision by the council to refuse planning permission for the venue which has operated for a number of years.

Retrospective planning permission for the venue which is said to raise vital revenue for the upkeep of the historic pier, was sought after it was discovered in May 2021 that no planning permission was in place.

The venue is expected to challenge any enforcement action under rules which state some developments which have been in place for more than four years are immune from requiring planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retrospective planning application was turned down by the council’s planning committee in October 2022, after planning officers warned it represented “poor quality, piecemeal development on the western side of the tram tracks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad