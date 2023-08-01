The future of a Promenade bar remains uncertain after it lost its latest battle with town hall planners.

The operators of The Terrace Bar, next to Central Pier, have lost an appeal after challenging a decision by Blackpool Council to refuse planning permission for the venue.

The Blackpool Pier Company had applied for retrospective planning permission for the venue which they say raises vital revenue for the upkeep of the historic pier.

The company said it did not wish to comment on the outcome of the appeal.

The Terrace Bar has been trading for a number of years after first being set up as a portable bar surrounded by gazebos, which was set up to support a classic car show.

But in May 2021 it was discovered there was no planning permission in place for the development.

Its future could still be secured however, under rules which state some developments which have been in place for more than four years are immune from requiring planning permission.

Independent planning inspector TJ Burnham, who considered the appeal, ruled the bar had a “detrimental” impact on the pier which was built in 1868, and contravened council policies restricting development west of the tram tracks.

Setting out his decision, he said “the bar and the associated structures clutter and obscure views towards both parts of the pier.”

He adds: “The proposal would therefore have a detrimental impact on the significance of Central Pier by failing to preserve its setting.”

He said the bar created a visitible contrast “with the open and clear nature of the area, obscuring seafront and coastline views albeit to a limited extent.

“The bar therefore has an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area for this reason.”

Mr Burnham added the bar conflicted with polices aimed at enhancing views

Documents submitted by the Blackpool Pier Company in support of its appeal said the bar was ” encouraging visits to the pier; providing a more enjoyable holistic experience of the pier by providing refreshment; marketing the pier and so on.”