The 144-room hotel, being funded by the council, was originally scheduled to open in summer 2022 on the site of the former Wilko store in Talbot Road.

But work was held up in part due to the Covid pandemic, and it was hoped the hotel would launch this autumn.

The Holiday Inn's opening is delayed again

However technical problems with some of the cladding on the building has led to a further delay, meaning the project is now not due to be handed over to the council until just before Christmas.

The scheme also includes a tram terminal for the extended tramway between North Pier and North Station, but that also cannot become operational until the hotel construction site is complete.

Building work began in 2021 following the demolition of the former Wilko store in late 2020.

The scheme, including the tramway elements, is being funded through £5.5m from the Talbot Gateway Development Trust Account and borrowing by the council of £29.1m with costs due to be met from hotel revenue.

Alan Cavill, director of communicatons and regeneration at Blackpool Council, said: “The work hasn’t stopped and two sample rooms will be completed in the next couple of weeks.

“IHG (Hotels and Resorts which will operate the hotel) will check the rooms at the beginning of July so the rest of the rooms can then be fitted out to the same specification.”

He said there had been delays due to issues with some of the exterior cladding, which has now been resolved, and added: “We will have the hotel handed over to us just before Christmas.”

Bookings will start being taken for next year once the sample rooms have been agreed, with the hotel expected to open ahead of Easter 2024.

However the tramway terminal could open sooner, once the hotel has been handed over by Muse Developments which is the council’s partner on the Talbot Gateway regeneration project.