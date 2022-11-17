General manager appointed for Holiday Inn hotel to open at Blackpool's Talbot Gateway

Parent group RBH Hospitality Management has appointed Mark Winter to take on the management of the 144-bedroom hotel, which will include a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

Mark will spearhead the recruitment campaign for around 70 team members over the coming months.

The hotel is council-owned and part of the city’s wider regeneration project, Talbot Gateway. The development is adjacent to the railway station, offering a central hub for both business and leisure guests arriving in Blackpool.

Having previously managed the opening of two Holiday Inn Express hotels, as well as managing another Holiday Inn property, Mark is adept in successful launches and understands the brand well. Joining the RBH hotel portfolio in 2015, Mark became the company’s youngest ever general manager at 25 years old and this will be his fourth managerial position within the business.

RBH says Mark has always demonstrated both his commercial and operational expertise, but has also always strongly believed in the importance of giving back, whether it be to his own team, the community or the environment, thus engaging with RBH’s Giving Something Back programme.

On his appointment as general manager, Mark said: “This is an exciting time to be joining the campaign for Blackpool’s regeneration, to help both business and tourism in the area thrive.

"The operational strategy prior to the hotel’s opening is crucial for a successful launch and we’ll therefore be running a dedicated recruitment campaign in the new year to find the right team of talented and passionate hospitality professionals.”

David Hart, RBH’s chief executive, said: “The management of this new property is key in our growth strategy to expand into more city locations, and Mark’s roles over the past few years set him in great stead to lead this hotel.

"With so much experience not just in understanding RBH’s values and approach to business, but specifically with the Holiday Inn brand, Mark’s ability to educate will be hugely beneficial in training a new team to deliver the right service and experience for guests.”