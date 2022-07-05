Lancashire’s top business women in the spotlight as awards finalists are revealed

Organisers of the awards, the Pink Link business networking group, said this year’s EVAS finalists were women who had shown exceptional talent and who deserved recognition for their impressive work.
From founders of global empires to micro businesses and social enterprises serving communities, a diverse range of local businesses are represented.
They include a packaging manufacturer and precision engineer, a plant based lifestyle app, natural soap makers, haulage and transport services, clothing retailers and home care services.
Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said: "With the support of all our allies, we would like to acknowledge every single woman involved – nominees, entrants and finalists.
"You fill us with admiration and make us more determined than ever to shine the spotlight on the talented women in the region.”
“We recently heard that the EVAS are now the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women. It’s a testament to how highly these awards are prized within the business community and reflects the enterprise of the women in the region.
Previous EVA winner and sponsor of the #EVAS2022 Charity of the Year Award, Jane Cole , managing director of Blackpool Transport, said: "We admire the resilience of women who do great work by loving what they do!”.
Each finalist in the Charity category is gifted a free ticket to attend the awards ceremony to help them raise the profile and much needed funds for their cause.
The judges have whittled down a shortlist for each of the eighteen categories.
Now, finalists will attend an interview with the judges where they will showcase their achievements and share their stories of growth, impact and their visions for the future.
Heather Waters, NatWest’s Regional Ecosystem Manager for the North West, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of this year’s EVAs for the ninth year running. It’s vital that we continue to recognise the hard work and achievements made by women from across our communities in the North West, and we look forward to celebrating with the finalists.”
Last year’s Retail winner, Merseyside’s Rebecca McCann of the Pro Blo Group and Sleep.London said: “For me, the connections and relationships that come from winning Retail Industry at the EVAs has been a real positive.
"The community the EVA’s has built is so empowering and supportive. I am incredibly grateful to be part of it. Not to mention being able to tell a room full of women that we have the hair tool they never knew they needed!"
All finalists will be in the running for the Outstanding Achievement Award which has previously been won by police whistle blower and campaigner for victims of sexual abuse, Maggie Oliver.
Other winners included, Susanna Lawson founder of the UK’s leading elearning portfolio OneFile and Jane Hugo of Streetlife for her work in tackling youth homelessness in Blackpool.
The awards ceremony will be on Friday, September 23, at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.
The finalists are:
Best Business
Elaine Southward - HiDef Aerial Surveying
Jannicke Ive -A Family's Best Friend
Jo Taylor – Reach and Rescue
Layla Flaherty - Urban Paws
Michelle Thompson – Unique Homecare
Sarah Giannone - New Start (NW)
Sonia Green - Chorley Vets
Business Woman
Andrea Edwards - MOVE
Annette Weekes - PDS CNC Engineering / Tooling Solutions
Charlotte Donoghue - Say It With Diamonds
Gemma McCall - Culture Shift
Jane Parry - PM+M
Sandra Cottam-Shea - SCS Logistics
Sam White - Freedom Services Group
Trudie Lauter - Link Controls
Charity of the Year
Carren Bell – Lagan’s Foundation
Deborah Dixon - The Aaron Dixon Memorial Fund / Cardiac Risk in the Young
Donna Molyneux - BECL
Jen Blackwell - DanceSyndrome
Kelly Mcfadden - Bolton Lads and Girls Club
Kila Redfearn - Blue Skies
Maura Jackson - BACKUP North West
Samantha Ashcroft - Headway Blackpool
Creative Industry
Anna Bennett - Grove Design London
Catherine Bamber - Little Things To Cherish
Ciara Moriarty - The Performance Studios
Georgia and Jade Morgan - Propel PR
Helen Dimmick - Helen Dimmick
Kimberley Thompson - Root Fifty Two
Ruth Hartnoll - Matchstick Creative
Customer Services
Ann Lupton - The Lovely Cow Shed
Leah Towers - Lola's Pub Company
Natasha Woodend - New Brooms Cleaning Services
Nichola Baker - Blue Canary Properties
Sarah Jackson - Hatters Digital Agency
Sarwat Jaleel - Kushboo Soaps
Sonya Moore - Bistro Italia
Employee
Emma Lindsay - NXT Recruitment
Jenna Atkinson - Harrison Drury
Leah Melling - 3DGBIRE
Lisa Robinson - James Places
Lisa Ross - BPRCVS
Louise Murphy -Time To Change
Melanie Horrocks - Sales Geek
Family BusinessAlison Schmid – Redmoor Health
Charlotte Knowles - Elektec
Donna Townson - Fredericks Ice Cream
Emily and Laura Leyland – Fresh Perspective
Laura Sieczkowski and Philippa Mantle – Mantle Packaging
Liz Beavis and Ruth Power - FMB
Lucy Dodd and Holly Francis - HIP Roofing
Health and Wellbeing
Abigail Ankers and Johanna Carter - Always Ear
Emma Guy - Acupuncture That Works
Emma Jarvis - Dear Bump
Helen Kimber - Hero Lifestyle
Katherine Beaumont- Full Circle Holidays
Shelley Perry - Breathe Therapies
Zoe Wilson- ZW Clinics
Hospitality Industry
Amanda Wilson - The Pie Mill
Ann Chambers - iStay Liverpool
Gina Pennington - Penningtons Tea & Coffee
Jen Perry - Room Forty
Katie Wilson - Bowland and Bay
Louise Kemp - Nineteen Agency
Seema Dalvi - Dalvi's
Internet Industry
Annette Joseph MBE - Diverse and Equal
Christina Melling - Stipendium
Georgia Wheadon - Umii
Helen Summers - Women's Football Magazine
Jody Riley - PamperBook
Mary Speakman - Code Galaxy
Rayner Croft - Plant Based Directory
Rebekah Frech - Good Liverpool
Inspirational Woman
Debbie Rogers - Sean's Place
Deborah Blades - Blackburn Rovers Community Trust
Jane James - Little Voices
Kavita Basi - Jardin Living
Lisa Maynard-Atem - Burn CIC
Mindy Cowap - The M Project Movement
Rosemarie Whittington - Me2UCentre
Siobhan Courtney - Eventus Recruitment Group
New Business
Amanda Harrington - Zerofat / At Home With Miss Harrington
Angela Marsland – Blues Baby
Heather Glover - Skarlette
Holly Challinor - Cheshire Botanicals
Joanna Hill – Sid Hill Transport
Raina Heverin - ReCulture / SupplyWell
Steph Buttery - CHU LO Drinks
Professional Services
Beverley Jones - JMW Solicitors
Elizabeth McQuillan- Flamingo Car Finance
Kaye Price - KP Financial Wellbeing
Laura Hadzik - Backhouse Jones Solicitors
Lauren Cannon - In-House Legal Solutions
Nicola Merritt - Cortus Advisory Group
Stacey Turner and Louise Myers -CG Professional
Retail Business
Amanda Parkinson and Tiffany Moore - Renes Fashion
Bel Fry - Age Concern CL
Carissa Lough - Kahu Baby
Elaine Cribb - That's Mine
Helen Hardy - Foudys
Jessica McCarthy - Bunnies That Lunch
Kate Stalker - Oubas Knitwear
Megan Jones - Curated makers
Solo Business
Dawn Elliott - Sew Confident
Natasha Diskin - Savvy Style
Harriet Taylor - J C Tweddle
Pippa Hughes - Postcake
Susie Tucker - Design Fix
Gwen Backhouse - Curlew Secretarial Solutions
Louise Bamford - Accent Language Solutions
Sustainable Business
Celia Gaze - The Wellbeing Farm
Esther Olojugba - Gola Treasures
Gaynor Thomasson - Heelz and Toez
Hilary Berry - Hedgerow Luxury Glamping
Jennifer Greenan - E-Verve Energy
Joanne Maclachlan - The Eco Friendly Living Co
Rachel Cabble - Cable and Blake
Training and Coaching
Amanda Green – Emotional Health Coach
Anica Rashid – Inspired Achievements
Carla Crivaro – Carla Crivaro Coaching
Dani Wallace - I Am The Queen Bee
Sarah Lynas – Sarah Lynas Coaching
Sue Palmer-Conn – The Divorce Coaching Academy
Traci Williams – Excel Ace
Young Entrepreneur
Briony Gorton - Talliah Rose
Helen Quayle - Laser HQ
Iz Durose - Pot Bound
Kirsty Elmer - Delilah Chloe
Steph Sear - All Natural Bakes
Tori Rosero - Glow and Blade Academy
Vanessa Brown - VL Aesthetics