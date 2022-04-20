On Thursday, April 28, at Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium, previous winners, Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits (2019 New Business), Ruth Poar of Eat My Logo (2021 Family Business) and Vinny Scarantino of Chase the Sun (2021 Solo Business) will share their EVAS experience and the benefits winning had on their business.

Supported by Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the sponsors as well as finding out about business support and services available to women as well as hearing #EVAS2022 top tips and tools.

Now in its eleventh year, the EVAs, run by Blackpool-headquartered Pink Link, are one of the UK’s highest profile business awards dedicated solely for women and are the largest held outside London.

Coral Horn of Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies which organises the EVAs

Open to all women in the North West, they aim to celebrate the successes and achievements of all businesses, regardless of sector or size.

Organisers said that entering the EVAs gave women a platform to raise their business profile, enhance their reputation and become market leaders.

The said that from sole traders and new businesses to established global brands, the region continues to produce some of the UK’s most dynamic businesses and it was time to give them the recognition they deserve.

There are twenty awards to be won including categories to showcase charities and employees, family businesses and young entrepreneurs.

EVAs awards winners pictured at a previous ceremony at the Winter Gardens

Coral Horn, Founder of Pink Link and the EVAs, said: “The awards are the gold standard for female enterprise. They encourage women to aim high and have their voice heard. They shine the spotlight on innovation, creativity, perseverance, and inclusion and help drive business towards women. If you know an amazing woman, make sure you nominate her today!”

With NatWest continuing as Headline Sponsor for the ninth year running, sponsors have lined up to align their brand and show their support for female entrepreneurship and gender diversification.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said “We are proud to, once again, sponsor the Enterprise Vision Awards. This year, we are sponsoring a new category, the Best Business Award supporting female entrepreneurship and celebrating the achievements of women in business from across the region.”

To book your place at the information event or to nominate a fabulous female entrepreneur, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk/enter.

The deadline to enter the EVAs 2022 is May 27 but entrepreneurs can pick up tips at an event at Deepdale, Preston on April 28

Entries close at midnight on Friday, May 27. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Empress Ballroom at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday, September 23.

The categories are:

Beauty Industry

Best Business

Business Woman

Charity

Creative Industry

Customer Services

Employee

Family Business

Health and Wellbeing

Hospitality Industry

Inspirational Woman

Internet Industry

New Business

Professional Services

Retail Business

Solo Business

Sustainable Business

Training and Coaching

Young Entrepreneur