Recent research by creative platform Bannerflow found that 67 per cent of brands had increased their digital marketing initiatives last year as they sought to take advantage of the extra time people spend online.

BIBAs sponsor, RTR TV, says Lancashire businesses can benefit from this same approach.

According to Ofcom’s Online Nation report in 2021, Britons spent over three-and-a-half hours a day online, a figure up on the previous year as more people found themselves stuck at home during the various Covid-19 lockdowns.

This extra screen-time means businesses have more opportunities than ever to get their brands in front of consumers and clients on social media, and, according to Mark Oulson-Jenkins at RTR TV, explains why more businesses are investing in digital.

He said: “The fact Bannerflow’s research finds that two-thirds of businesses have increased their digital marketing activity in the last year is a sure sign that brands recognise their audiences are spending more time scrolling on devices and are trying to capitalise on that.

“Digital marketing enables businesses of all types and sizes to reach customers very affordably using highly targeted ads, whether that’s based on interests they’ve exhibited on social media or searches they’ve performed online.

“Lancashire businesses that are eager to rebound from two years of depressed trading need to embrace the advantages that digital marketing provides.”

According to Zenith Media, digital is expected to account for more than 60 per cent of global advertising spend for the first time in 2022.

RTR TV produces high-end corporate videos, TV commercials and is a preferred supplier for “AdSmart from Sky”. It also produces video content for social media campaigns and multi-camera live streaming, and is sponsoring the Digital and Marketing Business of the Year category in the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.

Mark Oulson-Jenkins said: “Lancashire has a lot of talented digital and marketing businesses, doing everything from web development, branding, public relations, social media and more.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing applicants in this category showcase the best of their creativity while also demonstrating how they’ve used it to generate commercial returns for their clients.”