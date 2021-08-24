BIBAs finalists revealed as Lancashire business leader calls for Government to provide certainty throughout winter
As the finalists in top Lancashire business awards, the BIBAs, are revealed today, a Lancashire business leader has said giving businesses certainty is vital to ensuring the recovery from the pandemic continues.
Jamie Grimshaw, Investment Executive at NPIF-FW Capital Debt Finance, said there needs to be plans in place to ensure that any new variant of COVID-19 is tackled quickly to prevent the need for further restrictions.
He echoed calls from the British Chambers of Commerce for plans which he said would enable businesses to focus on important long-term aims.
FW Capital is sponsoring the Medium Business of the Year category at this year's Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which holds its annual ceremony on Friday, September 17.
The full list of contenders for the 19 categories of the long-running awards are listed below.
Mr Grimshaw said: "Like all of us, businesses have been through so much over the past 18 months that they now really need to be able to focus on the long-term.
"The winter months will undoubtedly bring challenges and that is why the Government needs to have contingency plans in place for additional support in the event it is required.
"If businesses have certainty then they can focus on the things which will continue the economic recovery, creating new skills, new jobs and a return to growth."
The BIBAs will host its ceremony in the Tower Ballroom next month with a sell-out audience expected.
The awards' organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, has confirmed that all guests will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival at the venue.
A spokesman said: "For those arriving without a result, there will be a small testing station available on the night but this will lead to a delay of at least 30 minutes.
"These measure should provide assurance to all our guests that The BIBAs ceremony will be a controlled environment where the safety of all will be of paramount importance."
The BIBAs finalists:
Business of the Year
Alexander Grace Law
Booths
Burtons Foods Ltd
Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd
Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd
Panaz Ltd
Roccia
Senator International Ltd t/a The Senator Group
Medium Business of the Year
Alexander Grace Law
Cherrytree Bakery Ltd
Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd
Connect Childcare
Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd
KAYS
Panaz Ltd
Roccia
Micro Business of the Year
Catering Elite Ltd
Freight Negotiate Ltd
Hoofcount Ltd
Next Goal Wins Apparel Ltd
Ribble Technology (Preston) Ltd
Specialist Taxation Services (Europe) Ltd
The Mina Group Ltd
Wynne Business Ltd
Employer of the Year
Active Lancashire
Alexander Grace Law
Bespoke Healthcare Ltd
Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd
Forsberg Services Ltd
Matrix Platinum Limited
RoamingExpert.com Ltd.
Service Care Solutions
Global Buisiness of the Year
Hoofcount Ltd
Barron Wood Distribution Ltd
BMP Europe Ltd
Burtons Foods Ltd
Levity Crop Science
Nextday Freight Ltd
Standfast & Barracks
YourZooki Ltd
Service Business of the Year
Attock Network Products Ltd
Cube HR
Door4 Ltd
Hays Specialist Recruitment
Matrix Platinum Ltd
Mitigate Cyber
Paisley Training and Consultancy
Rotherham Taylor Ltd
Small Business of the Year
Alison Handling Services Ltd
GRP55 T/A Group55
Nextday Freight Ltd
Nutree Life Ltd
Nybble IT
SR Supply Chain Consultants Ltd
Training Works (NW) Ltd
Vital Life Nutraceuticals
Digital Marketing Business of the Year
Blue Wren
Code Galaxy
DigitalKOG
Door4 Ltd
Glasgows Ltd.
Learn Live Ltd
Soap Media
Think!Creative UK Ltd
Community Business of the Year
Advocacy Focus
Business in the Community
Connector Media cic/the sewing rooms
Jobs Friends and Houses
Living Waters Storehouse
Pendleside Hospice
St Catherine’s Hospice
Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services
Family Business of the Year
Becketts FS Ltd
Booths
Evans Vanodine International PLC
Key Engineering & Hygiene Supplies Ltd
Pinington Ltd
Roccia
Senator International Ltd t/a The Senator Group
The Pork Shop Group Ltd
Scale Up Business of the Year
Sales Geek
ECO Surv
GRP55 T/A Group55
Lantei Ltd
Levity Crop Science
Rosetta Brands Ltd
Spencer Clarke Group Ltd
YourZooki Ltd
Apprentice of the Year
Alexander Grace Law
Breathe Therapies
Burtons Foods Ltd
Greenbank Technology Ltd
Intalinks
Melling Performance Springs Ltd
Suresite Group
Training Works (NW) Ltd
Education Establishment of the Year
Applecast
Blackpool and The Fylde College
Ingol Community Primary School
Myerscough College & University Centre
New Start (NW) Ltd
Preston Vocational Centre
Rossall School
Runshaw College
Innovative Business of the Year
Levity Crop Science
AET Global Group / INTU Boiling Water Taps
BMP Europe Ltd
Extreme Low Energy Ltd
Gel-clear Ltd
Mitigate Cyber
Panaz Ltd
Vital Life Nutraceuticals
Green Business of the Year
Chocolat Madagascar
Crowberry Consulting Ltd
Energyace Ltd
Evans Vanodine International PLC
Hackings Holiday Home Park
Levity Crop Science
Old Holly Farm
Rapid IT Ltd
Construction Business of the Year
Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd
David Cox Architects Ltd
Elektec
Fox Brothers Ltd
M Group Manchester Ltd
Pinington Ltd
RP Tyson Construction Ltd
William M Snape Manufacturing Services (UK) Ltd T/A StormMeister Flood Protection
Most Reslient Business of the Year
Barry Robinson Leisure Ltd
Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd
GRP55 T/A Group55
Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative - the Anderton Centre
Mike England Timber Co Ltd
Roccia
Rossall School
The Fun Experts Limited (formally Sunshine Events)
Start Up Business of the Year
Alexander Matthews Property Ltd
E4-3D Engineering for additive manufacturing Ltd
Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing
Home Heat Care
Let’s Abode Ltd
RV Pure Clean
Scoff Paper (The Edible Gang Lyd)
The Waterside Dental Clinic
Manufacturer of the Year
BMP Europe Ltd
Cherrytree Bakery Ltd
Evans Vanodine International PLC
GRP55 T/A Group55
Nutree Life Limited
Panaz Limited
Sirocco Fires
Standfast & Barracks
Blackpool Gazette: Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, then a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here