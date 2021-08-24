BIBAs finalists revealed as Lancashire business leader calls for Government to provide certainty throughout winter

Jamie Grimshaw, Investment Executive at NPIF-FW Capital Debt Finance, said there needs to be plans in place to ensure that any new variant of COVID-19 is tackled quickly to prevent the need for further restrictions.

He echoed calls from the British Chambers of Commerce for plans which he said would enable businesses to focus on important long-term aims.

FW Capital is sponsoring the Medium Business of the Year category at this year's Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which holds its annual ceremony on Friday, September 17.

Businesses in each of the 19 awards categories will get their time in the spotlight at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the BIBAs awards ceremony

The full list of contenders for the 19 categories of the long-running awards are listed below.

Mr Grimshaw said: "Like all of us, businesses have been through so much over the past 18 months that they now really need to be able to focus on the long-term.

"The winter months will undoubtedly bring challenges and that is why the Government needs to have contingency plans in place for additional support in the event it is required.

"If businesses have certainty then they can focus on the things which will continue the economic recovery, creating new skills, new jobs and a return to growth."

The BIBAs will host its ceremony in the Tower Ballroom next month with a sell-out audience expected.

The awards' organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, has confirmed that all guests will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival at the venue.

A spokesman said: "For those arriving without a result, there will be a small testing station available on the night but this will lead to a delay of at least 30 minutes.

"These measure should provide assurance to all our guests that The BIBAs ceremony will be a controlled environment where the safety of all will be of paramount importance."

The BIBAs finalists:

Business of the Year

Alexander Grace Law

Booths

Burtons Foods Ltd

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd

Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd

Panaz Ltd

Roccia

Senator International Ltd t/a The Senator Group

Medium Business of the Year

Alexander Grace Law

Cherrytree Bakery Ltd

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd

Connect Childcare

Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd

KAYS

Panaz Ltd

Roccia

Micro Business of the Year

Catering Elite Ltd

Freight Negotiate Ltd

Hoofcount Ltd

Next Goal Wins Apparel Ltd

Ribble Technology (Preston) Ltd

Specialist Taxation Services (Europe) Ltd

The Mina Group Ltd

Wynne Business Ltd

Employer of the Year

Active Lancashire

Alexander Grace Law

Bespoke Healthcare Ltd

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd

Forsberg Services Ltd

Matrix Platinum Limited

RoamingExpert.com Ltd.

Service Care Solutions

Global Buisiness of the Year

Hoofcount Ltd

Barron Wood Distribution Ltd

BMP Europe Ltd

Burtons Foods Ltd

Levity Crop Science

Nextday Freight Ltd

Standfast & Barracks

YourZooki Ltd

Service Business of the Year

Attock Network Products Ltd

Cube HR

Door4 Ltd

Hays Specialist Recruitment

Matrix Platinum Ltd

Mitigate Cyber

Paisley Training and Consultancy

Rotherham Taylor Ltd

Small Business of the Year

Alison Handling Services Ltd

GRP55 T/A Group55

Nextday Freight Ltd

Nutree Life Ltd

Nybble IT

SR Supply Chain Consultants Ltd

Training Works (NW) Ltd

Vital Life Nutraceuticals

Digital Marketing Business of the Year

Blue Wren

Code Galaxy

DigitalKOG

Door4 Ltd

Glasgows Ltd.

Learn Live Ltd

Soap Media

Think!Creative UK Ltd

Community Business of the Year

Advocacy Focus

Business in the Community

Connector Media cic/the sewing rooms

Jobs Friends and Houses

Living Waters Storehouse

Pendleside Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice

Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Family Business of the Year

Becketts FS Ltd

Booths

Evans Vanodine International PLC

Key Engineering & Hygiene Supplies Ltd

Pinington Ltd

Roccia

Senator International Ltd t/a The Senator Group

The Pork Shop Group Ltd

Scale Up Business of the Year

Sales Geek

ECO Surv

GRP55 T/A Group55

Lantei Ltd

Levity Crop Science

Rosetta Brands Ltd

Spencer Clarke Group Ltd

YourZooki Ltd

Apprentice of the Year

Alexander Grace Law

Breathe Therapies

Burtons Foods Ltd

Greenbank Technology Ltd

Intalinks

Melling Performance Springs Ltd

Suresite Group

Training Works (NW) Ltd

Education Establishment of the Year

Applecast

Blackpool and The Fylde College

Ingol Community Primary School

Myerscough College & University Centre

New Start (NW) Ltd

Preston Vocational Centre

Rossall School

Runshaw College

Innovative Business of the Year

Levity Crop Science

AET Global Group / INTU Boiling Water Taps

BMP Europe Ltd

Extreme Low Energy Ltd

Gel-clear Ltd

Mitigate Cyber

Panaz Ltd

Vital Life Nutraceuticals

Green Business of the Year

Chocolat Madagascar

Crowberry Consulting Ltd

Energyace Ltd

Evans Vanodine International PLC

Hackings Holiday Home Park

Levity Crop Science

Old Holly Farm

Rapid IT Ltd

Construction Business of the Year

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd

David Cox Architects Ltd

Elektec

Fox Brothers Ltd

M Group Manchester Ltd

Pinington Ltd

RP Tyson Construction Ltd

William M Snape Manufacturing Services (UK) Ltd T/A StormMeister Flood Protection

Most Reslient Business of the Year

Barry Robinson Leisure Ltd

Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd

GRP55 T/A Group55

Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative - the Anderton Centre

Mike England Timber Co Ltd

Roccia

Rossall School

The Fun Experts Limited (formally Sunshine Events)

Start Up Business of the Year

Alexander Matthews Property Ltd

E4-3D Engineering for additive manufacturing Ltd

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

Home Heat Care

Let’s Abode Ltd

RV Pure Clean

Scoff Paper (The Edible Gang Lyd)

The Waterside Dental Clinic

Manufacturer of the Year

BMP Europe Ltd

Cherrytree Bakery Ltd

Evans Vanodine International PLC

GRP55 T/A Group55

Nutree Life Limited

Panaz Limited

Sirocco Fires

Standfast & Barracks