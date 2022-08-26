Lancashire-made electric truck being tested by Blackpool Illuminations team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are currently trialling a fully electrical 19 tonne truck, as part of the Battery Electric Truck Trial for 12 months, and so far it has covered 1,309 miles, seeing a reduction in carbon emissions of 1.52 tonnes compared to the regular trucks used by the team.

By the end of the trial, it is estimated it will have saved 3.65 tonnes in emissions.

The new DAF Electric LF 19 tonne trucks, manufactured by Leyland Trucks, can run over 100 miles daily with zero emissions on a full single charge and can be rapidly charged.

The Leyland DAF electric truck being trialled by the Blackpool Illuminations team

They are the ‘first-to-market’ fully electrical vehicles over six tonnes.

The trial run by DAF trucks, is funded by InnovateUK and Zero Emission Road Freight programme, involves 20 trucks on loan throughout the North West and will assist in gathering data on the effectiveness of the vehicles and the performance to help inform and advise customers interested in electric trucks.

The trial will help obtain real-time data which will be used to help promote information on roll-out of the vehicles for purchase.

The use of the vehicle is particularly relevant to Blackpool Council’s declaration on climate emergency and its aim to achieve zero carbon emissions and 100 per cent clean energy use by 2030. Since 2020 the Blackpool Illuminations run on 100 per cent renewable energy, all go towards reaching these targets.

Councillor Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “It is great for Blackpool Council to have the opportunity to be involved in this innovative trial and experience first-hand the progress within the electric vehicle industry and the positive impact these vehicles can make to the environment.

“To know that the data we gather as part of this trial can help encourage the roll-out of these trucks and be part of the future of heavy good electric vehicles is a very positive experience.