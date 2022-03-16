Businesses from across the region were recognised for their excellent achievements over the last 12 months at a sold-out event at Manchester’s Midland Hotel.

The Federation of Small Businesses Celebrating Small Business Awards aim to highlight the best in class across a range of categories for businesses employing fewer than 250 staff.

Winners this year included a carbon neutral holiday park; a rapidly growing theatre school; a neuropsychology healthcare provider and an IT equipment disinfection business.

Chris Manka NW regional chair of the Federation of Small Businesses

FSB Regional chair Chris Manka said: “Businesses have shown incredible resilience in surviving, pivoting and thriving and we should all say a big thank you for the role you have played in keeping our economy moving and supporting your communities through the services and goods you supply and the jobs you provide”.

The winners included YourZooki, which specialises in liquid dietary supplements, and which won the High Growth category.

The company relocated from Preston to Blackpool in 2020 and began a move to target the US market. With supplements already sold in 26 countries, YourZooki wanted a share of the $53bn US dietary supplement market.

The list of winners:

Micro Business, Synyega from Greater Manchester; International business, ThermMark of Cheshire; Business and Product Innovation, Clinical Neuropsychology Service of Greater Manchester; Environmental,