Sim Trava used the funding from HSBC UK to grow its existing portfolio of Costa Coffee franchise stores, which include the cafes at Church Street and Houndshill in Blackpool, Garstang Road Fulwood, Preston, Liverpool Road Penwortham and Buckshaw Village.

HSBC UK support has enabled the franchise to establish sites across a range of locations, including: four drive-thru branches, three retail parks and ten high street outlets.

As a result, Sim Trava is supporting 350 existing jobs across the region and is anticipating an 80 per cent increase in turnover over the next 12 months.

Simon and Tracy Vardy of Sim Trava which has used a £7.1m funding package from HSBC UK to add a further 17 sites to its existing portfolio of Costa Coffee franchise stores

Simon Vardy, owner at Sim Trava, said: “Funding from HSBC UK has facilitated immediate growth for the franchise and allows us to focus on providing the best possible experience for our customers, whilst supporting our existing Costa Coffee teams currently in place.

"This investment will bring a boost for local communities across the North West, we are always looking for new people to join our team and encourage those interested in opportunities to contact us. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to Costa Coffee across our new branches for many years to come.”

Zubayr Atcha, from HSBC UK, said: “The 17 new Costa Coffee sites across the North West will enable significant growth at Sim Trava, and also create many new jobs across the region.

"Sim Trava is a great example of a business that has successfully navigated the pandemic and has come out of the other side stronger. We look forward to seeing Sim Trava continue to grow and deliver a quality service across its branches.”