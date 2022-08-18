Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Garvey (left) and John Townley (right) with the new recruitment vehicle bought by Lancashire care specialist Alcedo

Alcedo Care Group has invested £100,000 in a purpose-built corporate vehicle to support its expansion plans and recruit more than 1,000 new care professionals by the end of this year.

The company said that the low wheelbase vehicle underlines its commitment to the unprecedented recruitment drive and enables the company to take its brand out and about to reach potential new employees in the area.

The first of its kind in the care industry, the truck has been designed and fully fitted to a bespoke specification featuring an office-style meeting room, wall-mounted television screen and a reception area with welcome refreshments.

Jo and Andy Boardman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group head of recruitment for Alcedo Care, John Townley, said: “The new vehicle will really support our focus on recruitment ensuring we stand apart from others in the industry. As we continue to grow and expand, we need to recruit the right people with shared values and standards who may be looking for a new and exciting career in care.

“Having our own purpose-built portable office will enable us to get out into local communities and really engage with people, communicating the exceptional range of care services that we provide and our commitment to continued professional development and career opportunities for the right people. We will also be able to interview and process applications for the right people who step on board.”

A full time events manager, Adam Garvey, has been appointed to manage the day-to-day logistics of the vehicle and coordinate its activities starting with a visit to each of Alcedo’s 13 offices and attendance at large organised events this summer including the Southport Flower Show in August and annual Blackpool illuminations switch on in September.

Collaborations and partnerships will also be developed with schools, colleges and universities, large supermarkets and leisure attractions, local job centres, return to work providers and charitable or not-for-profit organisations.

Run by husband and wife team, Andy and Jo Boardman, it has recently been rated one of the Top 20 home care groups for the third year running by leading reviews website homecare.co.uk.