With 678 home care groups in the UK, Alcedo Care bosses were delighted to retain the award, which is based solely on reviews from the people they care for, plus their family and friends.

The team at Alcedo’s Liverpool and Southport offices also won awards for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West, of which there are 1,053.

The homecare.co.uk awards encourage people to rate all aspects of the services they receive, including quality of care, compassion and value for money. All reviews are verified independently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo and Andy Boardman of Alcedo Care

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager, said: “Alcedo Care has proved that it continually provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top home care group, as well as the Southport and Liverpool offices on being two of the best home care providers in the North West.”

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, said: “We are thrilled to have been named, for the third consecutive year, as one of the UK’s Top 20 home care groups. It’s a great achievement for the company and all our employees.

“It is also wonderful news that our teams in Southport and Liverpool have also been recognised for their exceptional service to clients. We are incredibly proud of them.”

Established in 2017, Alcedo Care offers Domiciliary Care Services, Live-in Care, Nurse-Led Complex Care Services, Supported Living and Children’s Services with a 700-strong team.