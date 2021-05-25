Lancashire business awards sponsor calls for more digital skills support

Mark Oulson-Jenkins, executive producer at Lancashire video and television production agency, Studio RTR, said research showing 40 per cent of the UK population lack digital skills put them at a huge disadvantage to those with the skills.

A study from LinkedIn, the professional networking site, said that 150 million new technology jobs will be created in the next five years.

Studio RTR is sponsoring the Digital and Marketing Business of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, one of Lancashire’s leading business awards.

Mark Oulsen-Jenkins who is calling from ,more support for digital skills in Lancashire

Mr Oulson-Jenkins said: “There has been a lot of talk about the UK being left behind if we do not address the shortage of digital skills and the rest of the world will be more than happy to take advantage.

“In the coming years there are going to be huge opportunities for people of all walks of life and there needs to be more support to help them realise their potential.

“We see stories every day of people who have changed careers using digital skills and no matter who you are, having these skills are something that can change your life for the better.”

More than 650 businesses from across Lancashire have entered the 19 prize categories up for grabs at The BIBAs this year.

Last week, the awards completed a special training session for its judges in preparation for the start of interviews which get under way next month.

The first categories to go in front of the panels on a virtual interview will be the Most Resilient Business of the Year and the Manufacturer of the Year with eight finalists in each category.

The judging comes to an end on Friday, July 9 with the Innovative Business of the Year category.