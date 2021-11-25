Lancashire aerospace engineer earns place in top 100 women of the year
A BAE Systems engineer working in Lancashire has been named as one of the Tech Women 100 winners for 2021.
Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee was chosen as one of the inspiring women in the awards designed to highlight the contribution of women in an under represented sector.
Krystina, who works as a senior flight systems engineer for BAE Systems at Warton, is also a STEM ambassador and is keen to show young people in the region who are considering a career in engineering that the possibilities are endless.
She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been selected as a 2021 Tech Women 100 winner. With women underrepresented in this sector, these awards are fantastic for highlighting role models in the industry who can inspire the next generation.
"It means a lot to be listed amongst these incredible and inspiring women.”
Krystina's role involves getting to grips with the whole life cycle of the equipment within a system, from development, to installation onto the aircraft. She is currently supporting the development of the future combat air solution Tempest.