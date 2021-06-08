Lancashire's Tempest aircraft project is "a magnet" for young people seeking careers

BAE Systems, which employs more than 10,000 at its sites in Warton and Samlesbury, said the Tempest programme would deliver highly-skilled jobs for the county for generations.

The company is part of a UK industry consortium, Team Tempest, which is developing a future combat aircraft which it expects to go in to service with the RAF in the mid-2030s.

BAE Systems is sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year category at the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, one of the county’s leading business awards which got its interviews under way this week.

BAE Systems is working on its Factory of the Future project, which aims to use cutting edge technology to provide the workplaces fit for the next generation of young aerospace workers

Research conducted into the Tempest programme by professional services firm, PwC, showed almost a third of BAE Systems’ workforce on the programme is under 35 years old and 19 per cent are female. The Tempest partners, which include MBDA and Rolls-Royce and which both have major North West bases, have recruited more than 1,000 apprentices and graduates since 2018.

The report said: “Together with wider industry, the sector takes an active role in promoting critical skills and capabilities so that the UK can continue to operate at the forefront of world-leading technology.

“Developing skills in areas such as analysis and exploitation of big data along with use of the Internet of Things, skills that will be essential for the next generation.

“Analysis by PwC estimates that 20 per cent to 40 per cent of jobs currently held by 16 to 24-year-olds may be automated by the mid-2030s and 74 per cent of CEOs are concerned about the availability of skills to grow their business.”

The Tempest project aims to create a flexible air system for the RAF for decades to come

The BIBAs started its interview stages with businesses from across Lancashire being quizzed by the awards’ judging panels during virtual interviews, conducted by videoconferencing on Zoom.

Each applicant will given 20 minutes to present their business to the panel followed by 35 minutes of questions.