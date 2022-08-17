Jeweller latest to benefit from a Covid recovery grant scheme which has been a gem for Fylde business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the start of the pandemic, Fylde Council has awarded more than £33m through central Government grant schemes to more than 1,600 businesses, plus more than £4m in discretionary awards to more than 700 local organisations.

The final central Government schemes closed at the end of March but the benefits of the Additional Restrictions Grants (ARG) Grants paid by Fylde are still to be seen helping new businesses set up shop across the borough.

The ARG enabled businesses locating to, or expanding into, vacant town centre premises to apply to receive 50 per cent of the set-up, shop fit, refit or branding costs at a value of up to £10,000 and Carly and Steve Wellings, owners of S Lawrence Jewellers in St Annes, received the full £10,000 towards their new premises in Wood Street.

Jeweller Steve Wellings and daughter Emily are presented with the ARG cheque by Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley outside the new premises in St Annes.

Their doors opened in early August after the completion of the refit, and Steve says they’ve been delighted with the support provided by the Council, the Mayor, and the Town Council.

“We visited St Annes and fell in love with the town – it’s such a friendly, lovely place, and we immediately knew that we wanted to retire here,” said Steve. “When the opportunity came up to purchase premises here, we just had to take it.”

The couple have vast experience between them in the jewellery profession, having co-owned a store in Warrington for 10 years and working there under the previous owners before that.

The £10,000 grant helped Carly and Steve realise their dream, with their jewellery emporium featuring a broad range of pieces, a workshop for repairs and alterations, and a welcoming space including photography of the local area taken by their daughter Emily.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “It has been wonderful to be able to help new businesses establish themselves throughout the borough.

"The latest addition to St Annes to bring a high street jeweller back to the town centre is very exciting and I wish Carly and Steve every success.