Since the start of the pandemic, Fylde Council has awarded more than £33m through central government grant schemes to more than 1,600 businesses, plus more than £4m in discretionary awards to in excess of 700 local organisations.

The final central government deadline for the schemes closed on March 31.

In April 2020, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a series of new grant schemes intended to provide relief to businesses and groups across the nation struggling under opening restrictions, diminished trading and the overall chilling effect on the economy wrought by the pandemic.

St Annes Enterprise chairman Veil Kirk (left) and vice-chairman Aileen Ames are presented with an Additional Restrictions Grant cheque for £30,000 by Fylde Council's deputy leader Coun Roger Small

Fylde Council responded by assembling a specialist team made up of officers from across various service areas, utilising existing skill sets and strengths to deliver the schemes.

The council continued to deliver both the central government schemes and discretionary schemes throughout the pandemic, securing the stability of jobs and the economic position of the borough, and Fylde leader Coun Karen Buckley says he is proud that the positive impact of this support on the community continues to be apparent.

“The end of the business grants scheme marks a milestone on the road to our country and community recovering from the widespread effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Coun Buckley.

Fylde Council deputy leader Coun Roger Small (right) presents an ARG cheque for £18,500 to Coun Ben Aitken, chairman of thge Friends of Ansdell Institute.

"So many Fylde businesses, charities, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations would not have survived without the funding we have been able to distribute through this grants programme, and we are proud of our achievement in helping our residents persevere.

“On behalf of Fylde Council, I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to the grant applicants for their patience and cooperation, to the Government for making this funding available, and to our officers for their sterling work and dedication in administering this project.”

Among the final local recipients of Covid grant money are three well-known Fylde institutions presented with a total of almost £60,000 through Fylde Council’s Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) Exceptions 2022 Scheme to help fund vital restoration and development.

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership, Ansdell Institute and the Lowther Gardens Trust in Lytham each successfully applied for funding through the Government-backed programme to help those businesses and organisations adversely affected by the pandemic but which were not eligible for assistance through other support schemes.

Coun Sue Fazackerley presents a cheque for £11,000 to Lowther Gardens Trust trustee David Roe.

The monies received are to be invested in better facilities and infrastructure and will in turn help them provide greater value to the community.

Coun Buckley said: “It has been our great pleasure and privilege to be able to support our local businesses and organisations through the trying times of the past two years.

"Many of our local establishments would not have been able to survive without assistance, and we have worked hard to ensure crucial financial support was delivered where it was most needed.

"As we move towards a brighter future, these investments will help strengthen our economy and secure our heritage, and we are excited to watch our borough thrive once again.”

St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), which represents traders and businesses in the town, was awarded a grant of £30,000 to purchase 12 high-quality trader cabins.

The cabins, with fully secure electrical inputs and front drop-down panels allowing the display and sale of goods, food, and drink, will be made available through a framework agreement for use by other Fylde businesses and community groups throughout the borough.

Coun David O’Rourke, the Fylde Council representative on the STEP board, said: “This will considerably reduce future costs, removing the need to hire cabins, and ensuring STEP can organise a bigger, better Christmas market this year.

"The cabins will be used for other events and will also be available to other Fylde business and community groups, free of hire charge, to use at their events.”

Ansdell Institute, the Grade II-listed landmark building on Woodlands Road, has been awarded £18,500 for essential refurbishment and repair.

That will cover a full refit the kitchen to further enhance the community café there plus refurbishing the public hall section toilets, with any remaining to be used to support the maintenance and repair of the building including restoration of the roof and façade.

Coun Ben Aitken, chairman of the Friends of Ansdell Institute, said: “This award represents an excellent starting point for our long-held aim of restoring the Institute to its full glory.”

Lowther Pavilion, through the Lowther Gardens Trust, received a grant of £11,000 to be spent on further enhancing its multifunctional space for community activities, including the successful Lowther Youth Theatre, and providing two outdoor screens to improve the visitor experience by offering interactive information for park and theatre events.

Tim Lince, chief executive of Lowther Pavilion, said “It’s a real boost that we are able to move ahead with these projects now as we encourage more of the community to get involved in the theatre and park.

"Lowther has successfully negotiated the perils of the pandemic with outdoor theatre, cinema, screening to care homes and the vulnerable but it is wonderful to be back inside with our eclectic mix of culture and community use.”

As well as all the business grant schemes having now ended, in accordance with the final central government deadline, the limited discretionary funding made available to Fylde has also been fully spent.

But Fylde Council says businesses, charities, and community groups seeking financial support can find out more about other support available via its website.